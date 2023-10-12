PEOPLE TRY TO PUSH VEHICLES OUT OF THE DANGER ZONE IN PRAZERES

In Prazeres, the fire continues to generate moments of great tension during these hours.

JM’s report followed, a moment ago, the attempts of a dozen members of the public to remove two vehicles from a dangerous location, also in an attempt to facilitate the fight against the flames.

However, the effort turned out to be insufficient and the cars ended up in the middle of the road, still not restricting the circulation of emergency vehicles.

The population is currently trying to stop the flames that continue to burn in Prazeres, near homes.

People are filling buckets with water at an ARM- Águas e Ressidos da Madeira station, trying to fight the fire that is approaching the roadside.

