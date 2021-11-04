ANOTHER CAR IS ON TOP OF THE CEMENT SEPARATOR NEXT TO CANIÇO SHOPPING

The separator at the entrance to the Caniço Shopping Mall continues to cause a lot of inconvenience for motorists.

Another light passenger vehicle was stuck in the cement traffic separator on Estrada João Gonçalves Zarco, in Caniço, leaving the driver in trouble. It should be remembered that the area, in front of the garden and taxi rank and the Caniço Shopping Center, has been the target of much criticism due to the two cement separators placed that separate the carriageways. In recent times, many cars end up stuck on top of the separator, causing some mechanical damage. fortunately, people are not known to be injured in these types of accidents.

They might actually remove this at some point… 🙄🙄🙄🙄

