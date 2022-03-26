Poor visibility forces two planes bound for Madeira to divert

The bad visibility that is felt in the area of ​​the International Airport of Madeira – Cristiano Ronaldo has already forced two planes to divert. The first was the TAP flight TP 1697, which is returning to Lisbon. More recently, the British Airways flight BA 2780 headed to Porto Santo.

Taking advantage of a slight improvement, the Enter Air plane, coming from Warsaw, which should have landed at 16:10, managed to land at 18:00.

A Transavia flight from Amsterdam and a Binter flight from the Canary Islands are waiting to land.

Like this: Like Loading...