Eduardo Jesus promises to review Madeira’s Tourist Development Plan

Bringing together tourism, environment and culture in the same department was not “a coincidence” but rather “a vision for the future”. This is the assurance of Eduardo Jesus, the second regional secretary to present the Government’s program.

“Tourism, environment and culture, together, translate into a new vision”, stresses the minister who considers that the tourism sector must continue to be “a pillar of the economy”, but must “enhance culture and the well-being of the population”.

In 2024, tourism recorded a “high level of performance”, with an average annual occupancy rate of 66.8% and total revenues of 756 million euros.

A “sustainable tourist destination” that constitutes a solid basis for “doing more and better”. Starting with the review of the Tourism Management Plan and long-term strategies.

In culture, the defense of heritage and support for agents in the sector will guarantee continuity.

The regional secretary for Tourism, Environment and Culture also guarantees that instruments for environmental planning and protection will be strengthened, as well as support for research and partnerships in the environment.

Eduardo Jesus wants to invest in environmental inspection and left this guarantee.

In land use planning, it is considered that the conditions for reviewing and updating plans and strategies are met.

In forestry policy, it reinforces the commitment to fire prevention, expanding the network of pedestrian trails and regulating access to sensitive tourist spots.

From Diário Notícias

