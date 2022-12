Yesterday evenings snow in the south east of England has really caused a lot of problems at airports this morning, including Gatwick.

I have friends on the easyJet Gatwick flight, and not to do with the snow, but to many people for the flight. They have let 16 more peopke through to the gate than actual seats, and are offering £ 500 for people to give up their seats, but it seems nobody wants to.

Hope other airports are running more smoothly in the UK.

