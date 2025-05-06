Public petition calls for creation of pet crematorium in Madeira

A public petition is circulating online calling for the creation of a pet crematorium in Madeira. The text states that this is a call for such a measure to be included in the Government Program.

According to the report, there are advantages to implementing this measure: improved mental health for Madeirans who have pets, as they can opt for cremation instead of the body being incinerated (which in practice means that it goes to waste); improved public health conditions; equality for Madeiran residents compared to residents of mainland Portugal; greater confidence in public institutions and the government of Madeira in fulfilling the plan.

The petition was created on May 4th.

Like this: Like Loading...