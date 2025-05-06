Accident after Accident

The photo above is from this morning, where a motorcycle was hit by a car as it entered the motorway, the cyclist was unharmed.

Accidents are part of daily life, but for a small island its incredible to see so many.

A mix of locals and tourists, as both are very much involved, and definitely more now as we have more tourism, and more rent a cars on the roads, which are often involved in accidents.

April was the darkest month of the year on Madeira’s roads. There were 296 accidents, resulting in nearly 100 injuries and one death. May also did not start off well, with the death of a cyclist in Funchal. In total, there were 1,149 reported road accidents in the first four months of the year, an average of ten per day.

Accident at intersection in Caniço leaves two seriously injured.

A collision between a light passenger vehicle and a motorbike this afternoon in Caniço, more specifically at a junction on the Garajau road, left two people seriously injured. A man and a woman, both in their 30s, had suffered multiple injuries and were treated by the Santa Cruz firefighters.

Before the arrival of the rescue teams, members of the Red Cross, who were passing by the scene in civilian clothes, as well as a doctor who was in the same situation, provided first aid to the victims who were taken to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça hospital.

This incident, near the center of the parish of Caniço, caused a lot of commotion in the area. The damage to the vehicles involved was also significant.

