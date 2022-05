The announced bad weather makes itself felt, in this early evening, especially in the municipality of Porto Moniz, on the northwest end of the island of Madeira.

The extreme value of precipitation reached 17.4 liters per square meter (more than 20 mm corresponds to an orange warning) in the village of Porto Moniz.

The wind in Achadas da Cruz/Lombo da Terça (Porto Moniz municipality) reached 106 km/h.

From Diário Notícias

