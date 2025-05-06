More Rain on its way.

After 2 days of pretty good weather, more rain is expected from tomorrow morning.

Accumulation of rainfall is expected until Sunday, the European models set high values, with most localized on the southern and mountainous slopes.

2 depressions will pass us, the first tomorrow, Wednesday, bringing the first lot of rain . Friday abd Saturday another will pass bringing more unsettled weather which is looking particularly bad, and will update as we get nearer the end of week.

If you are waiting for summer, or even spring, we are going to have to continue to wait for a little while yet.

Like this: Like Loading...