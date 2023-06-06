Areeiro with accumulated rainfall of 476 liters per square meter

In less than 24 hours, the accumulated precipitation in the Areeiro area is almost 500 liters per square meter (mm).

Of the entire IPMA network of meteorological stations in the Region (21), that of Chão do Areeiro is the one that has been registering the most significant values ​​of precipitation since late yesterday morning.

Since then and until 09:00 today (22:00) the accumulated amount of heavy and persistent rain in this station located at just over 1500 meters of altitude is 476.8 mm.

In the last hour, the extreme rain recorded at this station was on the verge of reaching the red warning amount in just one hour (38.3 mm/1h).

The upper zone of Funchal continues to register the most significant accumulations since it started to rain – between 11 and 12 o’clock yesterday – almost uninterruptedly. In Pico Alto, 392.5 mm have already fallen (until 09:00), and in Monte, 303.8 mm.

In downtown Funchal, the Observatory recorded an accumulated 114.0 mm in the last hour.

