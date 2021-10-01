Who Has Flower Festival Tickets.?

So every e who has paid their 30 euros for their ticket to watch the Flower Festival, it seems it doesn’t matter if your double vaccinated, need to have a covid test before, (fair enough) but then you will have to sit there in the sun, heat, with a bloody mask on.

I actually find this totally pathetic, it’s supposed to be the big reopening of the island, an island with hardly any covid, and has never had hardly any covid, and now thus stupid government, which I will say has done so well up until now, along with the tourist board, have just totally ruined everything.

I pray its cloudy weather, because if people are sitting in the blazing sun with a mask on for up to 4 hours depending on where you sit, then good luck to you all.

A huge shame, and everyone I have spoken to about it says the same, and thankfully many after waiting an hour or more in that tourist office, where only one person was selling tickets, one woman was munching her lunch and another doing nothing, refused to then buy tickets.

Shame on the tourist board again and probable the government and health professionals for not pointing this out either, it is only known when you go and buy the tickets…. 🤬🤬🤬

I would hope for anyone not wanting to sit and wear a mask, they can go and get there money back, but I doubt this very much.

  1. I find wearing a mask out doors irksome, but I don’t know how the Flower Festival works

    If there are lots of people in close proximity, even if out doors, then I understand the requirement to wear masks

    That is basically the Madeiran regulation anyway, wear a mask if you can’t maintain social distancing

    I can understand that you are frustrated, but I’m not sure whether that is warranted

    Sadly I am about to board a flight now, so I won’t get to enjoy the Flower Festival, hopefully another time

  2. Hi Tobi, as we are fortunate enough that our normal 2 weeks at Savoy Palace has this year coincided with the rearranged flower festival we decided to buy tickets . We were able to buy them (cash only ) at hotel reception but then had to use QR code on ticket to book a test ( although double vaccinated I sort of understood that) . This we did but when we turned up at the test centre in city today they had no record even though we had received an email confirmation. Anyway they filled in a form did the test and we picked up a paper copy of thankfully negative results 1hr later. Also got a reminder email of our appointment that they knew nothing about! So hopefully when we present the paper copy at the start they won’t be expecting an electronic QR code . Yes not looking forward to sitting a few hours with a mask especially as the seats are Al’s socially distanced with gaps between bookings. Generally we have been here since Monday and pretty impressed with Madeira safe and measures being taken and mask wearing is 100% in hotel and all shops and 90% in old town streets. It will be interesting to see if everyone on the parade route behind barriers are wearing masks . Use of hand sanitizer is generally good also so really not surprised infection rates are lower than in the Uk .

