PS to propose broad coalition as solution to Madeira’s political crisis

Paulo Cafôfo announced tonight that he will propose a broad coalition as a solution for the future government of the Region.

In this group, the leader of PS-Madeira included Juntos pelo Povo (JPP), Iniciativa Liberal (IL), Pessoas-Animais-Natureza (PAN) and Bloco de Esquerda (BE), scheduling meetings with the parties that accept this challenge for next Thursday. The objective of this meeting is to “jointly” seek “understanding” and find “points of convergence”.

In a statement that was initially made only to the microphones of RTP-Madeira, and later broadcast by other media outlets, the leader of the socialists stated as his objective to sit down at the table and “talk”, thus, as he said, meeting the will of the Madeirans.

“We cannot continue to live in this climate of instability, a climate that only contributes to the stagnation of the Region. We need to resolve Madeira’s structural problems, but also the very real problems that Madeirans face in their daily lives”, said Cafôfo.

“We don’t just want to vote against [the Regional Budget], nor destroy or remove Miguel Albuquerque from power. We want him, but we want to build hope and a government solution for the Region”, added the socialist leader, postponing whether this understanding would be pre or post-election until later. “The form at this moment is not important”, he maintained, after journalist Carla Andrade insisted on knowing on what bases this possible understanding should be based.

From Diário Notícias

