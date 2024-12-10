Jackson the Cat will be honored in Barreirinha

A basalt art piece in homage to the cat ‘Jackson’ will be inaugurated next Friday, December 13th, at 4:00 pm, in Barreirinha, Funchal.

The cat used to frequent the area around Largo do Socorro, in Santa Maria Maior, until he tragically passed away on December 13, 2020.

The initiative is carried out by a group of people and will be attended by the regional secretary for Inclusion, Work and Youth, Ana Sousa.

“The work in question is made of basalt, to give priority to a raw material that is abundant in the region and, in this way, also differentiate itself from the sculptures that exist in Funchal and the region. The execution of this work, by José (Pepe) Baptista, took a month, involving the search for the ideal stone in several rivers. The piece in question is around 50 to 60 cm long by 30 cm wide and around 25 cm high in the head area, to which is added the hanging paw, measuring around 30 cm”, says the organizers of the initiative.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...