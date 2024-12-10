One of the largest sailing cruise ships in the world is in Funchal

One of the largest sailing cruise ships in the world arrived at the port of Funchal last night. The ‘Wind Surf’ is carrying 257 people, of which 34 are passengers, making a 55-hour stopover in Funchal.

After having been in the Caribbean, the ship will only leave Funchal in the early hours of December 12th, heading for Saint John’s and Philipsburg, in St. Maarten, where it will be stationed. Before that, it left Lisbon, with a stopover in Cadiz. The return to Europe is scheduled for the end of March.

The ship , a 5-masted schooner owned by Windstar Cruises, is one of the largest sailing cruise ships in the world. Formerly Club Med 1, it has two electric propulsion engines, powered by four electric and diesel generator sets.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...