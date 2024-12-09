Possibility of Excessive Rainfall

Just a note as this is a weather situation.

We have a much colder outlook over the next few days, especially Wednesday to Thursday, where we could well see our first snowfall on the peaks.

Then we will keep our eye on the coming rain situation below.

EXCESSIVE PRECIPITATION IN MADEIRA❓

We’re following the evolution of a depression from FRIDAY, which may affect the weather in PORTUGAL MAINLAND and MADEIRA – since for now, the concern is centered on Madeira.

Several days to go, and significant changes could still be there, but we can’t ignore the possibility of STRONG and persistent showers, for several days.

IFS\ECMWF European model forecasts, for example, indicate up to 300l\m2 of rainfall between Saturday and Monday, which is an impressive amount – and could be even higher in mountainous areas if the forecast is confirmed.

Given the complexity, we will follow it carefully.

This also from MeteoRam below.

Madira / December 13-17

The most global models will simulate high rainfall accumulation🌧 until Tuesday, December 17, mainly in the period between Friday and Monday, we could have the approach of a vast depressive system with high instability, which will in principle affect the southern and mountainous sides of the island more.

Situation that lacks confirmation, but we’re already seeing some consensus between some models.

#tempo #madeira #previsoes #chuva #meteorologia #lusometeo #meteoram

