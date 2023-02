A tourist whose age has not yet been determined fell this afternoon from a height of approximately 10 meters while taking a walk on Levada dos Tornos, in Camacha.

The Santa Cruz Sapadores Firefighters went to the scene and the Mountain Rescue Team of the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters was also called to rescue the victim.

The tourist is conscious, but has several injuries.

From Diário Notícias

