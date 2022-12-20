Regional Minimum Wage rises to 785 euros in 2023

In practice, it is 62 euros that Madeirans and Porto Santenses will receive more, per month, from January 1, 2023. The biggest increase since 2015.

The Permanent Commission for Social Dialogue met this Tuesday afternoon, December 20, and after listening to the social partners, decided to move forward with a proposal for a regional minimum wage of 785 euros, in 2023.

This works out at a shocking miserable 4.90 euros an hour.

This is an increase of €62 (+8.57%) compared to the regional minimum wage practiced in 2022, and an increase of 3.29% compared to the national minimum wage.

Since 2015, Madeirans and Porto Santenses have seen the regional minimum wage rise by €269.90 (+52.4%). “This is a clear commitment of the social partners and the Regional Government to maintain the commitment to the annual increase in the minimum wage, and its valuation compared to that practiced at national level”, says Rita Andrade, Regional Secretary and President of the Permanent Commission for Social Concert.

There are more than 20,000 workers who will now benefit from this, which is the biggest increase since 2015.

