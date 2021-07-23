Friday FotoTobi Hughes23rd July 20210 viewsFriday FotoMadeira News0 Comments0 views 5 Thanks to Harald Sammer for this photo of Ponta do Sol. Send your photos to madeiraislandnews@gmail.com 😊 Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related