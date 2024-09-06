Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas on holiday in Madeira

Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas, currently number 11 in the ATP rankings, is on vacation in Madeira, with a large entourage.

The 26-year-old athlete is staying at a hotel in Funchal, according to JM, taking the opportunity to get to know the region.

Tsitsipas was once number 3 in the world, the best position of his career so far, and is considered the highest-ranked Greek player ever.

Tsitsipas was also the 2019 ATP Finals champion, becoming the youngest winner of the tournament of the year in 18 years. He has 10 ATP titles and reached 17 finals in his career, which is full of important achievements.

Like this: Like Loading...