TAP, as JM had already advanced today in the online edition, will start connecting Lisbon to Madeira with only three flights a week each way.

The reduction of flights aims to restrict the maximum number of people to Madeira as a measure to contain the coronavirus.

And as of tomorrow’s flight, passengers will have as an essential condition when boarding an IA-SAÚDE document that guarantees their travel authorization or a document from a hospital that certifies that they are under treatment and can return to Madeira.