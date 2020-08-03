Blevins Franks Partner, Dean Parr will be available for face to face appointments in Funchal, from 5th-7th July 2020.

Following our last seminar in Madeira and with the hopes for another later in the year, of course, following local guidelines and safety measures to protect our clients and staff.

We are taking pre-booked appointments only at this stage, but we will continue to offer telephone or video meetings where preferred. Face-to-face or contactless, we are available and ready to help with your tax and estate planning, pensions, investments and Brexit related concerns, so please do get in touch.

Dean.Parr@blevinsfranks.com

www.blevinsfranks.com

Sponsored Post.