Residents of Santo da Serra present petition against traffic changes

A group of residents and frequent users of Estrada de Santo António da Serra presented a petition against the change in car traffic in the parish.

Justifying their indignation, they say that the aforementioned change causes a lot of inconvenience “just for the sake of making traffic easier for a few hours on Sundays”.

The petition has dozens of signatories who, in a preliminary note sent to the editorial office, recall that on October 19th, “the mayor of Santa Cruz and the president of the Parish Council, without any prior notice or justification, nor consultation with residents, and other people who frequently use this road”, changed the circulation, “particularly harming those who live and work in this location, claiming that it would improve the traffic/congestion that exists on Sundays”.

Now, the citizens in question find this decision strange, due to the fact that there is “a greater flow due to the market that takes place every Sunday”, in a period of “just 3 to 4 hours”.

The group recalls that this location is home to approximately three thousand inhabitants, both from Machico and the municipality of Santa Cruz, asking “whether the opinion of those who live and work on this road has no importance?”

Furthermore, they say that “those who use this road now have to travel many kilometres from one side to the other, when they used to live/work in just a few metres. There are very narrow roads that serve both directions, this main (wide) road has become one-way only and cars continue to park wherever they want and feel like without any organisation whatsoever”.

This group of residents also refers to the “alleged study that the President of the Parish Council mentioned in an article in a regional newspaper after a demonstration by the people”, saying that this same study “was not disclosed so that we could be aware of it and know what justifications they present”.

Thus, they conclude, and “as we live in a Democracy, we would like answers to all questions and we appeal to the common sense and empathy of the presidents in question to resolve this issue”.

From Jornal Madeira

Just shows the stupid pathetic mentality, of the Authorities and Câmara, and I hope the residence get this situation reversed, and those idiots find another way of controlling the traffic for a few hours on a Sunday. It shouldn’t take much thought, but with their empty heads, it might take a while.

