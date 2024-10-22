Blue Dragons in our seas

I have seen a few photos on social media of blue dragons in our waters.

In Madeira and Porto Santo these sea creatures have been spotted, and should be avoided, as they have a punchy sting.

Although the creatures are not poisonous themselves, they feed on Portuguese Man O’War, storing their stinging cells.

These cells are stored and concentrated, so when it’s touched, the blue dragon can release these stinging cells to pack an even more powerful punch than the Man O’ War.

So as beautiful as they look, you don’t want to be touching one.

Blue Dragons

