Persistent rain in Areeiro justified ‘alert’ of heavy rain

During the morning, accumulated precipitation in Chão do Areeiro reached orange warning levels.

The rainfall recorded this morning in the mountainous areas of Madeira Island, particularly in the Areeiro area, justified the issuing of a yellow warning for rain. In the 6 hours of greatest rainfall, the meteorological station at Chão do Areeiro recorded 42.8 litres per square metre (mm), an amount of water that already corresponds to an orange ‘alert’ – between 41 and 60 mm. In the ‘yellow’ (between 30 and 40 mm) and in the same time interval (6h) was the amount of rain that fell at the summit, Pico do Areeiro (31.7 mm).

Also on the verge of reaching a yellow warning value, but for the 1-hour interval – between 10 and 20 mm -, was the rain recorded in Santo da Serra (9.9 mm) at the end of the morning.

Today, until 3 pm, the total accumulated precipitation in Chão do Areeiro was 50.1 mm.

Of the entire network of IPMA meteorological stations in the Madeira Archipelago (18 on Madeira Island, Porto Santo and Selvagem Grande), until the last hour there was no record of precipitation only at the Ponta do Sol/Lugar de Baixo and Selvagem Grande stations.

From Diário Notícias

