Great news that now residents can get the discount direct when booking the Porto Santo ferry online.

It was always the case that we had to go to one of the offices to pay with the direct discount, otherwise you paid the fill price online then waited months for the money owed back to you to come through.

Residents need to fill out the simplifica online to recieve direct discount whether in store or online, you can do this at the link below.

https://simplifica.madeira.gov.pt/services/9-29-51

