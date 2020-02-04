Hot night reached 26.3ºC in Lugar de Baixo.

Although we are in the middle of the winter season, this morning Madeira recorded very high air temperatures, with the extreme value exceeding 26 degrees centigrade. It was an authentic tropical night in both the South and the North and even in Porto Santo. The absolute maximum temperature recorded before dawn was felt in Ponta do Sol / Lugar de Baixo, reaching 26.3ºC, at 06:20. In this location, the minimum did not drop from 22.5ºC.

As regards the maximum temperature recorded after midnight, the following were followed: São Vicente (25.0ºC), Funchal / Observatory (24.9ºC), Funchal / Lido (24.2ºC), Ponta do Pargo (23 , 4ºC), Santa Cruz / Airport (22.9ºC), Ponta de São Jorge (22.6ºC), Porto Santo (21.7ºC), Porto Moniz (21.6ºC), Quinta Grande, Prazeres and Santana (21.4ºC) ) and Monte (20.0ºC).

It was between 5 and 6 am that the peak of night heat occurred.

Some of these stayed above 20 degrees all night. In addition to the warmest that was the Lugar de Baixo, the minimums in Funchal and Ponta do Pargo were over 21 degrees, and in Ponta de São Jorge slightly above 20 degrees.

Taken from Diário Notícias