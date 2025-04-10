Worker suffers serious accident at construction site of new hospital in Madeira

A worker suffered a serious accident at work this morning at the construction site of the new Madeira Central and University Hospital, located in the Santa Rita area of ​​Funchal.

The accident happened around eight in the morning, when the man fell from a height of about six meters, in an area full of rubble and construction materials, and difficult to access.

Due to the complexity of the operation, it was necessary to mobilize the rescue vehicle of the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, who used a crane to safely remove the victim, who had multiple injuries.

After the rescue, the worker was assisted by a team from the Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR), and was then taken to the Emergency Department at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

It is also worth noting that, since the start of work on what is currently recognised as the largest ongoing project in the country, this was the fifth work accident reported.

