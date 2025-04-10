Woman dies in hospital after being hit by landslide in Paul do Mar

A woman died on Wednesday morning at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, following serious injuries caused by falling rocks that hit the vehicle she was travelling in last Tuesday, at Carvalhal, in Paul do Mar, Calheta municipality.

According to JM, the tragic accident occurred after 6 pm, when the victim was traveling in a vehicle accompanied by her son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren. The accident occurred moments after the vehicle had left a tunnel in that location, heading towards the center of the parish.

Unexpectedly, some rocks fell from the slope and hit the rear of the vehicle. The woman suffered serious injuries, while another adult occupant of the vehicle suffered only minor injuries and was discharged from hospital during the night. The others were unharmed.

