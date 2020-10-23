The Funchal City Council informs that, due to the 5th edition of the Madeira International Skate Marathon, next Sunday, October 25th, it will be necessary to stop the circulation of cars between 9 am and 12:30 pm in the city center.

The marathon brings some of the best skating professionals in the world to take part in this event.

Thus, according to the municipality, traffic will be interrupted from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm at Praça da Autonomia, Avenida do Mar, Rua 5 de Outubro and Rua 31 de Janeiro (section south of Ponte do Bettencourt), Rua Conselheiro José Silvestre Ribeiro (south) , Av. Arriaga (South), Access tunnel to Rotunda Sá Carneiro, Av. Sá Carneiro, Rotunda Sá Carneiro, Rua Visconde de Anadia and Rua Brigadeiro Oudinot (section south of Travessa da Malta), Rua Casa da Luz and Rua Artur de Sousa “Pinga”.

With regard to public transport, in the West Zone (Horários do Funchal and Rodoeste), you can go around the Rotunda do Infante, stopping at the dock next to Santa Catarina Park or in front of the Professional School Cristóvão Colombo and resuming from there the return trips .

In the North Zone, they circulate on Rua 5 de Outubro, making a U-turn on Ponte Nau Sem Rumo and continuing on Rua 31 de Janeiro. East Zone – Circulate at Rua Visconde de Anadia making a stop at CC Anadia, reversing the march at Ponte do Mercado.

As for SAM buses, they can also choose to use Via 25 de Abril to the Terminal do Edifício 2000.

As for taxi plazas, the plazas on Avenida do Mar, Largo dos Varadouros, Avenida Sá Carneiro, Rua José da Silva “Saca” and Rua Casa da Luz, are closed from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Parking is also prohibited between 8:30 am and 12:30 pm, parking is prohibited on the docks reserved for this purpose, on Avenida Sá Carneiro and from 6:00 am to 12:30 pm on the docks of Avenida do Mar.

Between 8:30 am and 12:30 pm, the entry and exit of vehicles from the parking lot of Praça CR7 is prohibited and between 10:15 am and 1:30 pm access to Parque Almirante Reis.

Vehicles are also prohibited from leaving the North Pier from the port of Funchal and from the Ramp of the Marina of Funchal from 8:30 am until 12:30 pm.

Access to the Port of Funchal must be made exclusively via the Via Expresso de Ligação ao ER (116) or Rua Carvalho Araújo.

If the events end before the scheduled time, normal road traffic should be resumed by the Public Security Police.

All these interruptions, conditions, prohibitions and special accesses will be coordinated by the Public Security Police.

From Jornal Madeira