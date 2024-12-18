18 flights cancelled at Madeira Airport

Altbough done flights have been landing, many have been cancelled for the rest of the day, and we could see this roll into tomorrow.

Between arrivals and departures, 18 flights have already been cancelled this Saturday at Madeira Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport.

The constraints are due to the strong wind that has already led to a yellow warning until next Monday and, this morning, has even left several planes waiting around looking for a window of opportunity to land.

At least 3 flights diverted to Porto Santo Airport.

The maximum wind gust at Madeira Airport was 72 km/h, at 11 am.

Madeira Airports had already asked passengers to confirm their flight before heading to the Airport.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...