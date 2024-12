“You are invited to join the Groupo Coral do Arco Calheta and their guest artists* for a New Year concert at Museu de Arte Contemporânea de Madeira on Sunday 29 December at 6pm.

*featuring

Soprano and tenor

Claudia Sardinha and Alberto Sousa and Groupo formação musical da Casa do Povo da Calheta.

Tickets: €5 (half price for Calheta residents) via +351 966 301742 or via Mudas Box office from 27/12

