New passes starting January 15th

This will be interesting to see if it works and runs smoothly. There seems to be a whole host of problems with the buses, stop bells not working on many, accidents, drivers driving to fast and dangerously, lots of abrupt stops, ticket machines not working, and over crowded with to many people standing.

The office of the Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructure informs that, despite being ready for collection, a large part of the +65 passes have not yet been collected by their holders and reminds of the mandatory use of the new passes from January 15th.

The information regarding the date from which they were made available, as well as the days and hours of service, is published on the SIGA website – https://siga.madeira.gov.pt/noticias/show/48

Please note that from 15 January 2025 onwards, it will not be possible to travel without a valid transport ticket, therefore, in the absence of a valid pass, it will be necessary to purchase an on-board ticket.

The same situation applies to 4_23 passes for students. In this regard, all students are warned that they should check whether their pass has any anomaly, i.e. whether it is not read on the bus’s on-board console when a red and audible indicator appears on the display.

We would like to remind you that in the case of the “Passe Social 4_23”, the customer is given the charging receipt, which they must keep and present to the Driver in the event of a damaged card. Alternatively, for students up to 23 years of age, a provisional guide with a maximum validity until 14/01/2025 can be requested via the SIGA website, but they must immediately arrange to replace the pass with the Operator in their area of ​​residence”, details the document sent to the press.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...