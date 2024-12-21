Bad weather leads to cancellation of ‘Lobo Marinho’ Sunday trips

Porto Santo Line reported this afternoon that the ‘Lobo Marinho’ ferry trips scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, have been cancelled, “due to the bad weather conditions forecast for Porto Santo”, which “could jeopardize the safety of passengers and the ship”.

To change tickets to another date, passengers can contact the company by telephone 291210300, WhatsApp 962025500 or infopsl@gruposousa.pt , from Monday to Friday from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm, and on weekends from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm and from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Services are closed on public holidays.

