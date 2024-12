Strong winds are already affecting landings at Madeira Airport, with a flight diverted to Porto Santo by Edelweiss Air, coming from Zurich, Switzerland.

There are currently three aircraft circling Madeiran airspace, waiting for a window of opportunity to make it to the runway and land.

Most flights seem to have landed but the strong winds have made them stay in the sky a little longer waiting for that drop in the weather to land.

