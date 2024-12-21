Driver who fled police on expressway has been released

Unbelievable.

The 58-year-old man who yesterday afternoon motivated a police chase on the highway, from Câmara de Lobos to Santa Cruz, after having fled from police officers with a false license plate on his car and stolen material was heard today by the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The individual ended up being released, with an Identity and Residence Term.

As DIÁRIO reported in today’s printed edition, the PSP detected this man, who is already a repeat offender in the practice of crimes against property, at the wheel of a vehicle that they suspected was stolen or used in a theft.

The police officers found that the car had a false license plate and as the driver did not obey the order to stop, they began a police chase using emergency lights and sound signals along the highway.

The individual continued at full speed, putting other road users at risk with dangerous maneuvers. The chase only ended in the municipality of Santa Cruz, after police reinforcement from the local police station, and the suspect was stopped in the Caniço area, after having crashed into the police vehicle.

However, the fugitive resisted and the police had to use a taser to stop him.

Stolen objects were also found in the individual’s car.

