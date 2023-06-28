Quinta Grande set a new temperature record in Madeira at 39.1ºC

The previous maximum record was 47 years ago: on the 10th and 11th of August 1976 the thermometer marked 39ºC, on Monte.
Temperatures in June this year exceed those of August 1976
Madeira now has a new daily record for the maximum temperature recorded in one day. It was yesterday, at Quinta Grande, set at 39.1 degrees Celsius (ºC).
The previous mark was set on the 10th and 11th of August 1976 at 39ºC, in Monte, having now been beaten with the high temperatures registered yesterday in all IPMA stations.
Funchal was also very close to that previous record that lasted for almost 47 years, with the season in the Madeiran capital hitting 38.7ºC.