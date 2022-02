A woman was sighted this morning in the sea of ​​Paul do Mar, at a considerable distance from the coast, which caused concern.

A popular person thought he was in trouble and asked for help, and a Maritime Police vessel and elements of the Maritime Police were mobilized to the scene.

The Commander of the Maritime Zone of Madeira, Rodrigues Teixeira, assured that the citizen has no injuries.

From Diário Notícias

