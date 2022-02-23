COVID CENTER AT THE AIRPORT BEGINS TO BE DISMANTLED

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The containers that served as facilities for the covid-19 tests, to control the entry of passengers in Madeira, are being removed from the Airport.

Gradually, the arrival station is returning to normal.

From Jornal Madeira

