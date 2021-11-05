MEDICAL EMERGENCY FORCES ‘AIDAMAR’ TO RETURN TO THE PORT OF FUNCHAL

The ‘AIDAmar’ that docked Thursday, for the first time at the Port of Funchal, from where it left today at 4 pm, was forced to return due to a medical emergency.

According to what JM found out, this is not a serious situation. The ship must resume its voyage towards Tenerife at 9 pm. For now, it is not known what the medical emergency is.

‘AIDAmar’ arrived at the end of the afternoon of Thursday, coming from Lisbon. On board, it brought 1125 passengers and 616 crew.

From Jornal Madeira

Thanks to Matt Smith-Thomas for this screenshot who watched it leave and return.

Like this: Like Loading...