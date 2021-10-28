Mother and daughter found dead at home in Funchal

A woman in her 60s and her daughter, a girl around 30, were found dead last night at home, in the Amparo area of ​​Funchal.

The circumstances in which the deaths took place are unknown and are being investigated by the authorities.

According to the DIÁRIO, the neighborhood was surprised by the absence of women and contacted the Public Security Police, who went to the area to take care of the occurrence.

Firefighters were also called, finding the victims already dead in the room, having been unable to do anything to save their lives.

The PSP then awaited the arrival of the health delegate who confirmed the death.

From Diário Notícias

