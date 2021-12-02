TAP allows you to change flights free of charge

Yesterday TAP launched flexibility in all tariffs, which implies no-cost changes,

Sílvia Mosquera, TAP administrator with the commercial responsibility, has just announced the novelty at the 46th APAVT congress taking place in Aveiro.

The company’s CCRO guarantees that in terms of resuming flexibility it will be dominant, at a time when the ‘corporate’ – business tourism – is lagging behind, but the domestic and ethnic market is recovering.

It points to 60% recovery in 2022 and warns that TAP will cancel flights to Morocco and Mozambique given the pandemic evolution.

From Diário Notícias

A bit to late from this company I think, a company then never refunded anyone through the pandemic, with probable one if the worse customer service out of all the airlines in Europe..

