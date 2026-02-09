Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 recorded northwest of Porto Santo.

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale was recorded on Monday morning northwest of Porto Santo Island.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), the tremor occurred at 7:13 am, with its epicenter located at approximately 34,500º North latitude and 17,199º West longitude, at a depth of approximately two kilometers.

There is no indication of personal or material damage associated with this earthquake, which, given its magnitude, may even have been felt by the population.

From Jornal Madeira

