192 passengers on the Lobo Marinho’s first trip after maintenance

The Porto Santo Line ship, Lobo Marinho, has arrived in Porto Santo after its maintenance period. On this maiden voyage, it transported 192 passengers, six containers, and a good number of vehicles, vans, and trucks. 

The DIÁRIO newspaper witnessed the arrival of the PSL ship and noted that among the passengers were people from Porto Santo, Madeira, and a good number of foreigners. The Lobo Marinho is scheduled to depart from the golden island for Madeira at 7 pm.

The first trip was supposed to have taken place last Friday, February 6th, but warnings of strong sea conditions led to its postponement until today.

