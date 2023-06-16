Madalena Costa leads the World Cup final in Argentina

Madeiran skater Madalena Costa finished in first place in the short program in the final of the Figure Skating World Cup, which is taking place in San Juan, Argentina.

The athlete from SC Santacruzense obtained a total of 82.33 points, leading by a great distance to the other competitors.

Madalena Costa competes, this year, at the youth level, despite still being a second-year cadet (14 years old).

The objective is to win the title, as happened last year, in cadets.

The young skater was at risk of not being in the final of the World Cup fighting for the title of champion, due to lack of support, but she managed to overcome the obstacles and is on the right path to win the competition that, at this level, is equivalent to a Championship of the world.

