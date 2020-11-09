This morning, at the Salão Nobre dos Paços in the Municipality of Funchal, the signing of the protocol between the Funchal municipality and the PSP took place with a view to installing CCTV video cameras on 10 streets in the Madeiran capital.

As mayor Miguel Silva Gouveia explained, cameras will be placed on the following streets: Jardim Municipal; Avenida Arriaga; Rua do Bettencourt; Largo do Phelps; Dr. Fernão de Ornelas Street; Avenida 5 de Outubro, Rua do Ribeirinho de Baixo; Rua Latino Coelho; Rua do Hospital Velho; Rua da Boa Viagem and later on Rua do Seminário.

“The Funchal City Council is committed to finding all possible solutions to return the perception of security to Funchal residents, to keep the city of Funchal with that asset that is recognized, a security asset, a clean city asset and where the quality of life for those who live here and for those who visit us is guaranteed. This was one of the ways we found to maintain that security “, said Miguel Silva Gouveia.

“These systems have proven to be very efficient in terms of criminal prevention. In the streets where these systems are installed, there has been a significant reduction in the number of crimes that are committed. The images will be kept by the PSP, we are responsible for the images and only in very exceptional cases, usually in the context of criminal proceedings, is that the images can be used as evidence “, explained the regional commander of the PSP, Luís Simões, in statements to journalists.

Regarding the investment in video surveillance cameras, Miguel Silva Gouveia explained that “the cost of each camera varies, ranging from 6 to 10 thousand euros”.

From Jornal Madeira