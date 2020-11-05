It was 6:16 am this morning when the fourth repatriation flight organized by Portugal landed in Lisbon that left Caracas at 18:07 hours (22:07 hours in Lisbon).

The air link operated by TAP brought 295 passengers, of those 177 Portuguese who had been stranded in the country of South America due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus – 83 with final destination in Madeira – according to the numbers announced to JM by the regional director Communities and External Cooperation.

Passengers who have yet to travel to Madeira should do so throughout this day or throughout the week.

This was the fourth flight of repatriation organized by Portugal, the first two were performed by HiFly on June 13 and August 30. On October 7, TAP performed its first repatriation flight.

From Jornal Madeira