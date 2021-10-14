Palheiro Golf Club Video

Thanks again to Image Factory for this great video and amazing views of Palheiro Golf Club. If you didn’t see the video of Santo Serra Golf Club you can view it at the bottom of this post.

In this video you can explore the scenic Palheiro Golf course located high above Funchal on the island of Madeira, Portugal. Recently awarded the title of World’s Best Emerging Golf Destination, Madeira has two courses which can provide a challenge to any golfer. The Palheiro club house give amazing views over Funchal and non golfers are welcome to use the café and restaurant facilities. Find our more at https://www. palheironatureestate.com/ palheiro-golf.html/

Santo da Serra Golf.

