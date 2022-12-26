Three ships enliven the Port of Funchal

The Port of Funchal welcomes three ships, ‘AIDAnova’, ‘Azura’ and ‘Balmoral’ which are handling passengers and crew, a total of 12,155 people.

‘AIDAnova’ and ‘Azura’ arrived last night, December 25th. The ‘AIDAnova’ came from Las Palmas, with 5,379 passengers and 1,343 crew, and stayed in Madeira for a total of 26 hours, departing around midnight, bound for Tenerife.

I took this last night of Aida Nova arriving in port.

It was from this Canary Island that the ‘Azura’ came, with 2,830 passengers and 1,114 crew, last night at 9.30 pm. It will sail to Las Palmas, after a 22-hour stopover in Madeira.

The ‘Balmoral’ arrived from Portsmouth, with 984 passengers and 505 crew, for a 26-hour stopover. She spends the night in Madeira and departs tomorrow, December 27th at 2 pm, towards La Palma.

Balmoral I took this afternoon as it passed by.

In these days of Christmas, between the 23rd and 26th of December, the Port of Funchal received a total of seven ships and a movement of almost 20,000 people.

