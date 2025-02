The Regional Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Culture, Eduardo Jesus, presents this Monday, February 24, the program for Carnival 2025, which will take place between February 26 and March 9.

The presentation takes place at 4:30 pm at the Madeira Photography Museum – Atelier Vicente’s.

As DIÁRIO has already reported, this year’s Carnival parade will take place on March 1st and will feature the participation of 13 troupes.

