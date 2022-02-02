MADEIRA WITH 81 PATIENTS HOSPITALISED IN THE COVID AREA

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

In total, 635 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça and Marmeleiros hospitals, of which 81 are in the covid area.

According to a note from the Communications Office of SASARAM, up to 11:59 pm on February 1, 16 of these 81 hospitalized patients were vaccinated and 65 were unvaccinated. Two belong to the 0-17 age group, 20 belong to the 18-65 age group and 59 are over 65 years old.

In the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19 there are three patients, all over 65 years old and not vaccinated.

From Jornal Madeira

 

